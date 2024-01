NRA leader resigns after claims he misappropriated funds to pay for opulent lifestyle The longtime leader of the National Rifle Association has stepped down. Wayne LaPierre is accused, along with former leaders of the organization, of skimming funds for personal use.

National NRA leader resigns after claims he misappropriated funds to pay for opulent lifestyle NRA leader resigns after claims he misappropriated funds to pay for opulent lifestyle Audio will be available later today. The longtime leader of the National Rifle Association has stepped down. Wayne LaPierre is accused, along with former leaders of the organization, of skimming funds for personal use. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor