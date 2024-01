Lots of people scarf down their food. Here's how to eat at a healthier pace If you're working on building better eating habits in the new year, consider mindful eating, which asks us to slow down and notice our food.

Health Lots of people scarf down their food. Here's how to eat at a healthier pace If you're working on building better eating habits in the new year, consider mindful eating, which asks us to slow down and notice our food.