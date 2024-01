Huge waves are crashing on the California coast, in part due to climate change California is getting more big waves, after a series of them thrashed the coast last week. High waves are increasing due to climate change, with impacts for coastal erosion.

Climate Huge waves are crashing on the California coast, in part due to climate change Huge waves are crashing on the California coast, in part due to climate change Listen · 4:00 4:00 California is getting more big waves, after a series of them thrashed the coast last week. High waves are increasing due to climate change, with impacts for coastal erosion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor