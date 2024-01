British actress Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in 'Mary Poppins,' is dead at 100 British actress Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100. Best known as the suffragist mom in Mary Poppins, she brought wit and charm to stage and film characters for more than six decades.

Obituaries British actress Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in 'Mary Poppins,' is dead at 100 British actress Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in 'Mary Poppins,' is dead at 100 Audio will be available later today. British actress Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100. Best known as the suffragist mom in Mary Poppins, she brought wit and charm to stage and film characters for more than six decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor