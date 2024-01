Here's what shook the video game world in 2023 — and how 2024 is looking NPR's Juana Summers talks with Shannon Liao, deputy Gaming Editor of Inverse, about massive mergers, layoffs and emerging technology that shook the video game industry in 2023.

Gaming Culture