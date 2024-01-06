#2402: A Wicked Haircut : The Best of Car Talk The sudden, gut-wrenching need for 'A Wicked Haircut' is a part of Car Talk Puzzler lore. Dennis from Ohio experienced this firsthand, as a result of an iced tea on a long drive and he writes to tell Click and Clack about it on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2402: A Wicked Haircut #2402: A Wicked Haircut Listen · 36:52 36:52 The sudden, gut-wrenching need for 'A Wicked Haircut' is a part of Car Talk Puzzler lore. Dennis from Ohio experienced this firsthand, as a result of an iced tea on a long drive and he writes to tell Click and Clack about it on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor