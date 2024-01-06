Best Of: Making 'Maestro' / A Restaurateur's Journey : Fresh Air Bradley Cooper talks about writing, directing, and starring in the new film Maestro, in which he portrays conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Also with us is conducting consultant Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. The film focuses on Bernstein's music and his relationship with his wife, including the friction caused by his affairs with men.



Also, we hear from restaurateur Rose Previte, author of the new cookbook Maydān: Recipes from Lebanon and Beyond.



And Justin Chang reviews Memory, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain.

Fresh Air Best Of: Making 'Maestro' / A Restaurateur's Journey Best Of: Making 'Maestro' / A Restaurateur's Journey Listen · 48:36 48:36 Bradley Cooper talks about writing, directing, and starring in the new film Maestro, in which he portrays conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Also with us is conducting consultant Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. The film focuses on Bernstein's music and his relationship with his wife, including the friction caused by his affairs with men.



Also, we hear from restaurateur Rose Previte, author of the new cookbook Maydān: Recipes from Lebanon and Beyond.



And Justin Chang reviews Memory, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor