Will Charlamagne Tha God's views on Biden impact other voters? NPR's Scott Simon asks Politico's Brakkton Booker if the souring relationship between radio host Charlamage tha God and the Biden administration is indicative of Black support for Biden's reelection.

Politics Will Charlamagne Tha God's views on Biden impact other voters? Will Charlamagne Tha God's views on Biden impact other voters? Listen · 4:19 4:19 NPR's Scott Simon asks Politico's Brakkton Booker if the souring relationship between radio host Charlamage tha God and the Biden administration is indicative of Black support for Biden's reelection. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor