An officer who was attacked on January 6 says he still lives with the aftermath The crowd at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, attacked police officer Daniel Hodges. Now he lives with the aftermath, which includes online threats and harassment.

National An officer who was attacked on January 6 says he still lives with the aftermath An officer who was attacked on January 6 says he still lives with the aftermath Listen · 6:39 6:39 The crowd at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, attacked police officer Daniel Hodges. Now he lives with the aftermath, which includes online threats and harassment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor