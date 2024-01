Outdated provider lists on health insurers' websites may be costing you NPR's Scott Simon speaks with The Lever's Helen Santoro about her reporting on outdated health insurer directories and lower reimbursement rates for providers and patients.

Health Care Outdated provider lists on health insurers' websites may be costing you Outdated provider lists on health insurers' websites may be costing you Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with The Lever's Helen Santoro about her reporting on outdated health insurer directories and lower reimbursement rates for providers and patients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor