Rosanne Cash on rereleasing her album 'The Wheel' NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rosanne Cash about rereleasing her album "The Wheel," love lost and gained, and lessons learned.

Music Interviews Rosanne Cash on rereleasing her album 'The Wheel' Rosanne Cash on rereleasing her album 'The Wheel' Listen · 8:10 8:10 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rosanne Cash about rereleasing her album "The Wheel," love lost and gained, and lessons learned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor