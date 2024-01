The Capitol after Jan. 6 The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has left a lasting impact on everything from relationships between members of Congress to the political focus of lawmakers.

Politics The Capitol after Jan. 6 The Capitol after Jan. 6 Listen · 6:11 6:11 The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has left a lasting impact on everything from relationships between members of Congress to the political focus of lawmakers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor