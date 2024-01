South Korea is reckoning with the death of beloved 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to syndicated columnist Jae-Ha Kim about the scandal that led to the death of beloved South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun. Note: This conversation has mentions of self-harm.

Asia South Korea is reckoning with the death of beloved 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun South Korea is reckoning with the death of beloved 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun Listen · 5:52 5:52 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to syndicated columnist Jae-Ha Kim about the scandal that led to the death of beloved South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun. Note: This conversation has mentions of self-harm. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor