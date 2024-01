Politics chat: 2024 campaigning season begins with speeches from Trump and Biden We look at the official start of the 2024 presidential campaigning season, with President Biden and former President Donald Trump giving fiery speeches that seem to set the tone for the contest.

Elections Politics chat: 2024 campaigning season begins with speeches from Trump and Biden Politics chat: 2024 campaigning season begins with speeches from Trump and Biden Audio will be available later today. We look at the official start of the 2024 presidential campaigning season, with President Biden and former President Donald Trump giving fiery speeches that seem to set the tone for the contest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor