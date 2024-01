Argentina's newly-elected right-wing president proposes massive reforms NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Daniel Politi, freelance journalist based in Buenos Aires, about the massive reform packages proposed by Argentina's new President Javier Milei.

Latin America Argentina's newly-elected right-wing president proposes massive reforms Argentina's newly-elected right-wing president proposes massive reforms Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Daniel Politi, freelance journalist based in Buenos Aires, about the massive reform packages proposed by Argentina's new President Javier Milei. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor