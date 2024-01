A memorial in Tel Aviv honors victims who were at the music festival on October 7 An exhibit in Tel Aviv is memorializing the victims of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks at the Nova music festival. Nearly 400 young men and women were killed or kidnapped at the festival that day.

