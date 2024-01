Some people are paying to deposit human remains on the moon. The Navajo Nation objects The Navajo Nation says depositing human remains on the moon is a desecration of a sacred space and is requesting flights to do so be delayed until concerns are addressed.

Space Some people are paying to deposit human remains on the moon. The Navajo Nation objects Some people are paying to deposit human remains on the moon. The Navajo Nation objects Audio will be available later today. The Navajo Nation says depositing human remains on the moon is a desecration of a sacred space and is requesting flights to do so be delayed until concerns are addressed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor