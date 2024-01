Older Americans say they feel trapped in Medicare Advantage plans Medicare Advantage is government health insurance managed by private companies. Some find it lets them down after a serious diagnosis. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on January 3, 2023.)

Health Care Older Americans say they feel trapped in Medicare Advantage plans Medicare Advantage is government health insurance managed by private companies. Some find it lets them down after a serious diagnosis. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on January 3, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor