What The Trump Lawsuits Mean For The 2024 Election : 1A The Supreme Court said it will hear a case to determine whether former President Donald Trump will appear on Colorado's primary ballot due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The original decision is based on language from the Fourteenth Amendment. Maine's secretary of state issued a similar decision. Trump appealed both rulings last week.

The court's decision to hear the appeal has major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The former president also faces a slew of other legal challenges, including four criminal cases and multiple civil suits.

We discuss what this means for the country's democracy.

1A

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns from a court recess and speaks to the media during his trial in New York State Supreme Court in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images hide caption

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns from a court recess and speaks to the media during his trial in New York State Supreme Court in New York City.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The stakes of the 2024 presidential election just got higher.

What does all this mean for the country's democracy?

