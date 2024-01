January's full moon is known as the wolf moon. Do wolves really howl at a full moon? The Old Farmer's Almanac says the moon got the nickname because wolves were likely heard howling in mid-winter. Wolf experts say the pack may be howling during full moons for other reasons.

