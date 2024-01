Besides Israel's war in Gaza, there's a possible wider front with Lebanon People in northern Israel are living through a low-level war. Israeli troops are trading fire with Hezbollah in nearby Lebanon. What's adding to the risk of a wider conflict?

Middle East Besides Israel's war in Gaza, there's a possible wider front with Lebanon Besides Israel's war in Gaza, there's a possible wider front with Lebanon Listen · 7:33 7:33 People in northern Israel are living through a low-level war. Israeli troops are trading fire with Hezbollah in nearby Lebanon. What's adding to the risk of a wider conflict? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor