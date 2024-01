Wildlife photographer in Wales is surprised by who's been cleaning up for him When Rodney Holbrook left his workbench a mess at the end of the day, he would discover it was tidied up in the morning. A night vision camera video showed a mouse gathering loose items in a tray.

