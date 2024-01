After 3 decades leading the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre resigns NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mike Spies, senior staff writer of The Trace, a nonprofit media outlet for gun-related news, about LaPierre's legacy, and how he shaped America's gun culture.

National