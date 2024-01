After Alaska Airlines incident, FAA grounds certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes NPR's Michel Martin asks retired pilot and safety consultant John Cox about the mid-flight blowout of part of an aircraft fuselage and the FAA's subsequent grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes.

