What may be the world's first fully automated restaurant is opening in California Customers at the CaliExpress restaurant in Pasadena will order and pay for their food from self-serve kiosks, and they can then watch as robots grind premium beef for their burger and cook up fries.

Business What may be the world's first fully automated restaurant is opening in California What may be the world's first fully automated restaurant is opening in California Listen · 0:28 0:28 Customers at the CaliExpress restaurant in Pasadena will order and pay for their food from self-serve kiosks, and they can then watch as robots grind premium beef for their burger and cook up fries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor