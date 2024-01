81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' This year's Golden Globes were handed out in the first major broadcast of the Hollywood awards season since actors' and writers' strikes were settled.

Movies 81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' 81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' dominates, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' Listen · 3:39 3:39 This year's Golden Globes were handed out in the first major broadcast of the Hollywood awards season since actors' and writers' strikes were settled. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor