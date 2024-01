How Taiwanese identity has evolved on the island in recent generations What it means to be "Taiwanese" varies from one generation to the next, influenced by the island's complicated history with China. NPR talks with members of one family across generations.

Asia How Taiwanese identity has evolved on the island in recent generations How Taiwanese identity has evolved on the island in recent generations Listen · 11:17 11:17 What it means to be "Taiwanese" varies from one generation to the next, influenced by the island's complicated history with China. NPR talks with members of one family across generations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor