What the bipartisan spending framework could mean for Speaker Mike Johnson's future Congressional leaders have agreed to a spending framework to fund the government through September. The decision to back the a plan supported by Democrats could threaten Speaker Mike Johnson's future.

Politics What the bipartisan spending framework could mean for Speaker Mike Johnson's future What the bipartisan spending framework could mean for Speaker Mike Johnson's future Listen · 3:21 3:21 Congressional leaders have agreed to a spending framework to fund the government through September. The decision to back the a plan supported by Democrats could threaten Speaker Mike Johnson's future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor