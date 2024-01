Nikki Haley went from Confederate flag removal to omitting slavery as Civil War cause Former South Carolina governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was responsible for bringing down the Confederate flag in her state — but failed to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War.

Politics Nikki Haley went from Confederate flag removal to omitting slavery as Civil War cause Nikki Haley went from Confederate flag removal to omitting slavery as Civil War cause Listen · 7:51 7:51 Former South Carolina governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was responsible for bringing down the Confederate flag in her state — but failed to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor