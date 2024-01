NRA leader is in court over allegations that the group used millions to fund luxuries The former National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre is in court over allegations that the group used millions of dollars to fund luxuries for top officials.

Law NRA leader is in court over allegations that the group used millions to fund luxuries NRA leader is in court over allegations that the group used millions to fund luxuries Listen · 3:55 3:55 The former National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre is in court over allegations that the group used millions of dollars to fund luxuries for top officials. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor