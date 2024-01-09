#2403: Stupid is the Universal Language : The Best of Car Talk Click and Clack try fielding calls in Spanish, give terrible marital advice and insult their Mother directly to her face! All on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2403: Stupid is the Universal Language #2403: Stupid is the Universal Language Listen · 32:54 32:54 Click and Clack try fielding calls in Spanish, give terrible marital advice and insult their Mother directly to her face! All on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.