Paul Dooley is a legend of showbiz.

He starred in hundreds of commercials when there were only a handful of television channels. He was in the original Broadway cast of The Odd Couple. He was in the Second City with Nichols and May. He was a regular in Robert Altman movies. Paul did standup on The Tonight Show. He co-created the groundbreaking children's program The Electric Company.

Paul also played some iconic dads in films like Sixteen Candles, Runaway Bride and Breaking Away. Paul is now 95 and he's still working. His book Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On-Screen and Off is about his seven decades in the business. It's also about some of his heartbreaking trials off-screen.

Paul joins us to talk about his memoir and dives into his lengthy career including some more unusual gigs – like the time made money as a children's clown. He also gets into what it was like to portray dads on the big screen while his own family was facing difficult circumstances.