Fresh Air The Long Recovery Back From Traumatic Brain Injury The Long Recovery Back From Traumatic Brain Injury Listen · 46:08 46:08 Annie Liontas experienced three brain injuries in the span of one year, which led to dizziness, memory fog and anger — and impacted Liontas' marriage and sex life. Their memoir is Sex with a Brain Injury: On Concussion and Recovery.



Also, David Bianculli reviews HBO's True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster Kali Reis.



