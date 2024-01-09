Accessibility links
Public Radio's Feel Good Hits Of 2023 From the swag of Janelle Monaé to the devotion of Tyler Childers, last year offered a variety of ways to feel good.

Music

Public Radio's Feel Good Hits Of 2023

Janelle Monáe performs onstage at the Soul Train Awards. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET hide caption

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Janelle Monáe performs onstage at the Soul Train Awards.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

There are good songs, and then there are feel good songs. Public radio music stations specialize in the latter, especially new tracks by emerging artists that make you stop what you're doing and smile. Nearly everyone could use a potent dose of positivity after 2023, so we asked NPR Member stations to share the songs that made their DJs feel good over the past year. If you're still shaking off the back-to-work cobwebs, this list is for you.

Artist: Janelle Monaé (feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80)
Song Title: "Float"
Station: 90.9 The Bridge (Kansas City)

Artist: Jessie Ware
Song Title: "That! Feels Good!"
Station: WXPN (Philadelphia)

Artist: Say She She
Song Title: "Reeling"
Station: WFUV (New York)

Artist: Tyler Childers
Song Title: "In Your Love"
Station: WMOT (Nashville)

Artist: Allison Russell
Song Title: "Stay Right Here"
Station: WFUV (New York)

Artist: boygenius
Song Title: "Not Strong Enough"
Station: WNRN (Charlottesville)

Artist: Thundercat & Tame Impala
Song Title: "No More Lies"
Station: WUNC Music (Raleigh)

Artist: Peter Gabriel
Song Title: "Road To Joy"
Station: WXPN (Philadelphia)

Artist: Devon Gilfillian
Song Title: "Love You Anyway"
Station: WMOT (Nashville)

Artist: The Shindellas
Song Title: "Last Night Was Good For My Soul"
Station: 90.9 The Bridge (Kansas City)

Artist: Nabihah Iqbal
Song Title: "This World Couldn't See Us"
Station: KCRW (Los Angeles)

Artist: Obongjayar
Song Title: "Just Cool"
Station: WUNC Music (Raleigh)

Artist: Jungle
Song Title: "I've Been In Love"
Station: 88Nine (Milwaukee)

Artist: Durand Jones
Song Title: "Lord Have Mercy"
Station: WTMD (Baltimore)

Artist: Haiku Hands
Song Title: "Nunchucka"
Station: KUTX (Austin)

Artist: Pachyman
Song Title: "Trago Coqueto"
Station: Jacksonville Music Experience

Artist: Genesis Owusu
Song Title: "Leaving The Light"
Station: KUTX (Austin)

Artist: Rahill (feat. Beck)
Song Title: "Fables"
Station: Jacksonville Music Experience

Artist: White Reaper
Song Title: "Pages"
Station: WTMD (Baltimore)

Artist: CARRTOONS (feat. Rae Khalil)
Song Title: "Grace"
Station: WNXP (Nashville)

Artist: Kiltro
Song Title: "All The Time In The World"
Station: KXT (Dallas/Fort Worth)

Artist: Viv & Riley
Song Title: "Imaginary People"
Station: WNRN (Charlottesville)

Artist: Liza Anne
Song Title: "Cheerleader"
Station: WNXP (Nashville)

Artist: Jaime Wyatt
Song Title: "World Worth Keeping"
Station: KXT (Dallas/Forth Worth)