House GOP leaders will need to convince members to pass spending deal NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee about the compromise framework for a 2024 spending plan, and the response from inside the GOP congressional conference.

Politics House GOP leaders will need to convince members to pass spending deal House GOP leaders will need to convince members to pass spending deal Listen · 7:33 7:33 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee about the compromise framework for a 2024 spending plan, and the response from inside the GOP congressional conference. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor