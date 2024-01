Secretary of State Blinken makes his 4th trip to Israel since war with Hamas began Antony Blinken is meeting with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv as part of his Mideast visit aimed at containing the war in Gaza, and preventing a wider conflict.

