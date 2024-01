Severe weather is already battering parts of the U.S. or will be soon A parade of weather systems promises to bring high winds, blizzards and flooding to many parts of the U.S. this week.

Weather Severe weather is already battering parts of the U.S. or will be soon Severe weather is already battering parts of the U.S. or will be soon Listen · 2:02 2:02 A parade of weather systems promises to bring high winds, blizzards and flooding to many parts of the U.S. this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor