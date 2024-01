Lawyers for Trump to make a sweeping argument that he enjoys blanket immunity A federal appeals court will hear arguments about whether Donald Trump is immune from federal prosecution over alleged attempts to overthrow the last election.

Law Lawyers for Trump to make a sweeping argument that he enjoys blanket immunity Lawyers for Trump to make a sweeping argument that he enjoys blanket immunity Audio will be available later today. A federal appeals court will hear arguments about whether Donald Trump is immune from federal prosecution over alleged attempts to overthrow the last election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor