Biden's 2024 campaign message comes into sharper focus after South Carolina speech Following President Biden's speech at the site of a racist massacre in South Carolina, NPR's Michel Martin asks DNC chair Jaime Harrison about Biden's focus on threats from the far-right.

Politics Biden's 2024 campaign message comes into sharper focus after South Carolina speech Biden's 2024 campaign message comes into sharper focus after South Carolina speech Audio will be available later today. Following President Biden's speech at the site of a racist massacre in South Carolina, NPR's Michel Martin asks DNC chair Jaime Harrison about Biden's focus on threats from the far-right. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor