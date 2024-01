Vermont officials say renewed focus is needed to tackle worsening opioid crisis A decade after Vermont's governor dedicated his annual State of the State speech to the opioid epidemic, there's been some progress. But it's overshadowed by record-breaking fatal overdoses.

