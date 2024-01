The animals love the taste of road salt and need salt in their diet. The animals love the taste of road salt. Watching them lick the vehicle can be fun, but the interaction can cause the moose to lose their fear of cars and people — leading to traffic accidents.

Animals Canadian Park officials warn: Please don't let moose lick your car Canadian Park officials warn: Please don't let moose lick your car Audio will be available later today. The animals love the taste of road salt. Watching them lick the vehicle can be fun, but the interaction can cause the moose to lose their fear of cars and people — leading to traffic accidents.