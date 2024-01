Blind Bowling League started among friends. 50 years later it's a tightknit community Three women who tried bowling to beat the winter blahs had no idea it would evolve into a 50-year institution: Denver's Blind Bowling League. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on 1/6/24.)

