2023 was the hottest year on record – by a large margin 2023 was the hottest year on record by a significant margin, according to official European Union temperature data.

Climate 2023 was the hottest year on record – by a large margin 2023 was the hottest year on record – by a large margin Listen · 3:33 3:33 2023 was the hottest year on record by a significant margin, according to official European Union temperature data. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor