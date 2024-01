'The Future' asks if technology will save humanity or accelerate its end NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author Naomi Alderman on her new novel, The Future, which asks whether the giants of technology more likely to save humankind or accelerate its end.

'The Future' asks if technology will save humanity or accelerate its end 'The Future' asks if technology will save humanity or accelerate its end 7:48 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author Naomi Alderman on her new novel, The Future, which asks whether the giants of technology more likely to save humankind or accelerate its end. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor