Listener Picks: America's Love Of Professional Wrestling

Last year, Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) purchased World Wrestling Entertainment, the largest professional wrestling company in the world, for $9.3 billion.

The sale is one indication of many of the continued prominence and popularity of professional wrestling.

The movie "The Iron Claw," starring an all-star cast of Zac Efron, Lily James, and Jeremy Allen White, opened in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023. It tells the story of the Von Erich brothers, pro-wrestling stars from the 1980s.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, arguably the biggest star to make the jump from professional wrestling to acting, surprised fans by showing up at the first WWE Monday Night Raw match of 2024. Nearly 2 million viewers were watching.

Leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is the only American president in the WWE Hall of Fame, thanks to his many appearances in the ring.

For this installment of our "Listener Pick" series, we discuss the popularity of professional wrestling in America.

How did professional wrestling become so popular in the U.S. and why? What can we learn about America by looking at the industry? And what keeps so many coming back for more?

Find more of our programs, including the rest of our "Listener Pick" series online.