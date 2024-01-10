Accessibility links
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared at Wrestlemania in 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. He's the only former president in the WWE Hall of Fame. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared at Wrestlemania in 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. He's the only former president in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Last year, Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) purchased World Wrestling Entertainment, the largest professional wrestling company in the world, for $9.3 billion.

The sale is one indication of many of the continued prominence and popularity of professional wrestling.

The movie "The Iron Claw," starring an all-star cast of Zac Efron, Lily James, and Jeremy Allen White, opened in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023. It tells the story of the Von Erich brothers, pro-wrestling stars from the 1980s.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, arguably the biggest star to make the jump from professional wrestling to acting, surprised fans by showing up at the first WWE Monday Night Raw match of 2024. Nearly 2 million viewers were watching.

Leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is the only American president in the WWE Hall of Fame, thanks to his many appearances in the ring.

For this installment of our "Listener Pick" series, we discuss the popularity of professional wrestling in America.

How did professional wrestling become so popular in the U.S. and why? What can we learn about America by looking at the industry? And what keeps so many coming back for more?

