Morning news brief Judges push back on Trump's immunity claim. Defense Secretary Austin suffered complications from prostate cancer surgery. With nine days to avoid a government shutdown, what is Congress working on?

National Security Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:21 11:21 Judges push back on Trump's immunity claim. Defense Secretary Austin suffered complications from prostate cancer surgery. With nine days to avoid a government shutdown, what is Congress working on? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor