Severe weather has been pummeling parts of the U.S. over the last couple of days Storms dropped as much as 12 inches of snow across the Midwest. Across the South, storms brought heavy rain, hail, tornadoes and flash floods to parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Weather Severe weather has been pummeling parts of the U.S. over the last couple of days Severe weather has been pummeling parts of the U.S. over the last couple of days Listen · 1:47 1:47 Storms dropped as much as 12 inches of snow across the Midwest. Across the South, storms brought heavy rain, hail, tornadoes and flash floods to parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor