Pet adoptions are not keeping pace with the number of animals coming in Animal shelters and advocates say overcrowding at animal shelters is due to multiple factors, including a post-pandemic return to work and renewed popularity of "designer" pets from breeders.

Animals Pet adoptions are not keeping pace with the number of animals coming in Pet adoptions are not keeping pace with the number of animals coming in Listen · 2:58 2:58 Animal shelters and advocates say overcrowding at animal shelters is due to multiple factors, including a post-pandemic return to work and renewed popularity of "designer" pets from breeders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor