Medical ethics: Does the public need to know why Austin was hospitalized? Following a days-long delay in the release of information about Defense Secretary Austin's condition, NPR's Michel Martin asks medical ethicist Keisha Ray about privacy rights of public officials.

Health Medical ethics: Does the public need to know why Austin was hospitalized?