World War II-era munitions found at the bottom of the ocean off California coast A trove of World War II munitions, including anti-submarine explosives, has been found on the seafloor off the coast of Southern California.

National World War II-era munitions found at the bottom of the ocean off California coast World War II-era munitions found at the bottom of the ocean off California coast Audio will be available later today. A trove of World War II munitions, including anti-submarine explosives, has been found on the seafloor off the coast of Southern California. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor